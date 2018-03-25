Qantas commences first nonstop service between Australia and the UK

Qantas launched (24-Mar-2018) daily nonstop Perth-London service, operating with 236 seat Boeing 787-9 equipment on 24-Mar-2018. The 14,498km, 17 hour service is the first nonstop air link between Australia and Europe. The flight (QF9) begins in Melbourne, flying to Perth before operating to London. Qantas has adjusted the timing of some domestic services into Perth so that passengers from Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane can join the flight to London. Qantas stated the flight reduces total travel time between the two continents by eliminating stopovers and taking advantage of the most favourable winds on any given day, without having to factor in a mid-point in the Middle East or Asia when choosing a flight path. Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said this is a "truly historic flight that opens up a new era of travel" and the response to the service has been "amazing" by both business and leisure travel segments. [more - original PR]