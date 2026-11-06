Qantas Airways to launch Sydney-Cape Town service in Oct-2027

Qantas previously leaned on its South African partnership for Cape Town access, with Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace highlighting connectivity via Airlink when launching Perth-Johannesburg in Dec-2025.1 Qantas also upgauged Sydney-Johannesburg, with OAG showing A380 deployment from 30-Sep-2024, materially lifting capacity.2 Separately, Cape Town Air Access said LATAM planned to open a three times weekly São Paulo-Cape Town 787-9 service from Sep-2026.3