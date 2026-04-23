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    23-Apr-2026 12:41 PM

    Qantas Airways takes delivery of fifth A321XLR

    Qantas Airways, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (22-Apr-2026) it took delivery of its fifth A321XLR (VH‑OGE) 'Murray River' in Brisbane. The carrier plans to deploy the aircraft on Brisbane-Perth service in May-2026.

    Background ✨

    Qantas previously stated it planned to deploy A321XLR equipment on Brisbane‑Manila from Oct-2026, lifting the route from five times weekly to daily from 25-Oct-2026.1 Qantas’ first two A321XLRs entered service in Sep-2025 on Sydney‑Melbourne and Sydney‑Perth, with the fleet planned to reach seven aircraft by end-FY2026.2 Qantas took delivery of its fourth A321XLR in Brisbane in Feb-2026.3

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