Qantas Airways takes delivery of fourth A321XLR

Qantas Group deployed A321XLRs on Brisbane-Sydney, after the first two aircraft entered service on Sydney-Melbourne and Sydney-Perth in Sep-2025, making Qantas the first Asia Pacific operator and fourth globally.1 2 Qantas Airways received its third A321XLR from Airbus’ Hamburg factory, featuring inflight WiFi and charging.3 CAPA Fleet Database data showed Qantas received an A321XLR on 04-Dec-2025, powered by PW1133GAR-JM engines.4