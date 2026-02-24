Loading
Qantas Airways takes delivery of fourth A321XLR

Qantas Airways, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (23-Feb-2026) it took delivery of its fourth A321XLR (VH‑OGD) 'Bibbulmun Track' in Brisbane. The aircraft is scheduled to commence commercial service later in Feb-2026.

Background ✨

Qantas Group deployed A321XLRs on Brisbane-Sydney, after the first two aircraft entered service on Sydney-Melbourne and Sydney-Perth in Sep-2025, making Qantas the first Asia Pacific operator and fourth globally.1 2 Qantas Airways received its third A321XLR from Airbus’ Hamburg factory, featuring inflight WiFi and charging.3 CAPA Fleet Database data showed Qantas received an A321XLR on 04-Dec-2025, powered by PW1133GAR-JM engines.4

