31-Jul-2024 10:37 AM

Qantas Airways responds to Rex Airlines entering voluntary administration

Qantas Airways, responding to Rex Airlines entering voluntary administration, announced (31-Jul-2024) it will offer re-accommodation to Rex customers impacted by cancelled services "on the same route as their original booking at no charge", where Qantas has seats available. The offer is available until 31-Aug-2024. Qantas added it is "also prepared to connect Rex employees with potential opportunities within the Qantas Group". [more - original PR]

