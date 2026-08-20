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    20-Aug-2026 12:02 PM

    Qantas Airways confirms European and domestic service adjustments from late Oct-2026

    Qantas Airways confirmed (18-Aug-2026) the following adjustments to select European and domestic services:

    • Perth-London service will operate via Singapore from 25-Oct-2026 until 31-Jan-2027. From 01-Feb-2027 it will return to operating nonstop. The return London-Perth frequency will continue to operate nonstop throughout;
    • Sydney-Paris CDG will operate via Singapore instead of Perth from 25-Oct-2026 until 31-Jan-2027. The return frequency is unchanged;
    • Brisbane-Manila service will operate with A330 equipment until 31-Jan-2027, with new A321XLR equipment to operate on the route from 01-Feb-2027;
    • The carrier plans to introduce additional XLR frequencies on its "main routes" between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane from 25-Oct-2026 whilst "reducing some flights to and from Perth". [more - original PR]

    Background

    Qantas previously extended Middle East conflict-driven diversions and wider schedule changes through 24-Oct-2026, including Sydney-Paris continuing via Singapore and Perth-Singapore rising to 10 times weekly to support connections to the Paris service.1 Qantas also confirmed rerouting Perth-London via Singapore due to the Middle East situation, while monitoring for further impacts.2 3 Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson said A321XLR international deployment from Oct-2026 would start by replacing A330s on Brisbane-Manila, with seven XLRs delivered and a further seven due in FY2027.4

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