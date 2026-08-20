Qantas Airways confirms European and domestic service adjustments from late Oct-2026

Qantas previously extended Middle East conflict-driven diversions and wider schedule changes through 24-Oct-2026, including Sydney-Paris continuing via Singapore and Perth-Singapore rising to 10 times weekly to support connections to the Paris service.1 Qantas also confirmed rerouting Perth-London via Singapore due to the Middle East situation, while monitoring for further impacts.2 3 Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson said A321XLR international deployment from Oct-2026 would start by replacing A330s on Brisbane-Manila, with seven XLRs delivered and a further seven due in FY2027.4