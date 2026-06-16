Qantas Airways commences Gold Coast-Auckland service
Qantas Airways commenced (16-Jun-2026) three times weekly Gold Coast-Auckland service, marking the return of the carrier's international operations from Gold Coast Airport. The service is expected to add 52,000 seats p/a between the destinations. Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans stated: "Auckland is our busiest international route, with around 330,000 people travelling between the two cities in the past year alone and flights averaging around 90% full - a clear reflection of the demand between our two regions". Qantas International and Freight CEO Cam Wallace added: "This is the first time in five years that international flights have been available from the Gold Coast, and we know there is strong demand from locals wanting to reconnect with New Zealand and explore more of our network". Jetstar Airways and Air New Zealand also operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]