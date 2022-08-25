Become a CAPA Member
25-Aug-2022 12:05 PM

Qantas Airways announces plans to upgrade lounge network

Qantas Airways announced (25-Aug-2022) plans to upgrade its lounge network, with plans to build new lounges in Adelaide, Auckland, Port Hedland and Rockhampton. Details include:

  • Auckland International Airport:
    • Completely redesign and expand the existing lounge precinct;
    • The existing two lounge spaces will be combined and redeveloped into a single Qantas International Lounge and include a footprint expansion into an adjacent space to increase total capacity by around 40 per cent from 244 seats to 340 seats;
    • The detailed design process will begin shortly and building work will be staged to enable the lounge to operate during the redevelopment;
  • Adelaide Airport:
    • A new Business Lounge at Adelaide Domestic Airport with 190 seating capacity, as well as fully upgrade the current Chairmans Lounge and Qantas Club;
    • Total seating capacity across the three lounges will be 570;
    • The redevelopment of the lounge precinct at Adelaide Airport will begin in the 2H2023;
  • Rockhampton Airport:
    • A new lounge seating up to 60 guests, expected to open in Nov-2022;
  • Port Hedland Airport:
    • Qantas will redevelop its Port Hedland lounge as part of the broader terminal upgrade;
    • Quadruple the lounge capacity to 120 guests to cater for the growing FIFO market;
    • Work will be completed by late 2023.

Qantas has now reopened almost all of its 51 domestic and international lounges, including its Los Angeles First Lounge earlier in Aug-2022. The lounge at Honolulu is scheduled to reopen in coming months after a light refresh to furniture and amenities. [more - original PR]

