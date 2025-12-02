Loading
Qantas Airways announces enhancements to A380 premium cabin

Qantas Airways announced (02-Dec-2025) a series of enhancements to its A380 premium cabin, including:

  • A new First onboard dining experience delivered in partnership with Qantas creative director of food and beverage Neil Perry, which will feature signature dishes from his Margaret restaurant;
  • The new First dining experience will be paired with award-winning Australian wines, a wider selection of cocktails and a signature pour of premium Bollinger champagne;
  • New Aesop amenity kits in three exclusive collectable designs created for Qantas First will be offered to customers alongside the introduction of new navy Qantas-designed pyjamas and loafer-style slippers for inflight comfort. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Qantas previously refreshed its A380 premium offerings, including redesigned pyjamas, new amenity kits, enhanced onboard lounges, and upgraded seating as part of a multi-year cabin refurbishment programme completed around 2020, which also increased the number of premium seats and introduced new inflight entertainment options and amenities for first class passengers1 2 3. Recently, it further updated its First Lounge menu and wine selection4.

