2-Dec-2025 11:55 AM
Qantas Airways announces enhancements to A380 premium cabin
Qantas Airways announced (02-Dec-2025) a series of enhancements to its A380 premium cabin, including:
- A new First onboard dining experience delivered in partnership with Qantas creative director of food and beverage Neil Perry, which will feature signature dishes from his Margaret restaurant;
- The new First dining experience will be paired with award-winning Australian wines, a wider selection of cocktails and a signature pour of premium Bollinger champagne;
- New Aesop amenity kits in three exclusive collectable designs created for Qantas First will be offered to customers alongside the introduction of new navy Qantas-designed pyjamas and loafer-style slippers for inflight comfort. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas previously refreshed its A380 premium offerings, including redesigned pyjamas, new amenity kits, enhanced onboard lounges, and upgraded seating as part of a multi-year cabin refurbishment programme completed around 2020, which also increased the number of premium seats and introduced new inflight entertainment options and amenities for first class passengers1 2 3. Recently, it further updated its First Lounge menu and wine selection4.