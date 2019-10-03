3-Oct-2019 9:04 AM
Qantas outlines refurbished A380 enhancements including 27% increase to premium seats
Qantas unveiled (01-Oct-2019) the first of 12 A380s to be refurbished. Highlights include:
- Total capacity: 485 seats (+1);
- First class suites: 14 (unchanged);
- New contoured cushioning and higher resolution entertainment screen;
- Redesigned pyjamas to be introduced from Nov-2019;
- New amenity kits including socks made from bamboo cotton and new skin care products from Australian brand LaGaia Unedited;
- LaGaia Unedited products will be also stocked in the first class lavatories;
- Business class: 70 (+6);
- Business Suite replaces the Skybed and provides direct aisle access for every passenger;
- Premium economy: 60 (+25);
- Economy: 341 economy (-30);
- In total, there is a 27% increase to premium seats, in response to growing demand on long haul flights. [more - original PR]