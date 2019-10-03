Become a CAPA Member
3-Oct-2019 9:04 AM

Qantas outlines refurbished A380 enhancements including 27% increase to premium seats

Qantas unveiled (01-Oct-2019) the first of 12 A380s to be refurbished. Highlights include:

  • Total capacity: 485 seats (+1);
    • First class suites: 14 (unchanged);
      • New contoured cushioning and higher resolution entertainment screen;
      • Redesigned pyjamas to be introduced from Nov-2019;
      • New amenity kits including socks made from bamboo cotton and new skin care products from Australian brand LaGaia Unedited;
      • LaGaia Unedited products will be also stocked in the first class lavatories;
    • Business class: 70 (+6);
      • Business Suite replaces the Skybed and provides direct aisle access for every passenger;
    • Premium economy: 60 (+25);
      • David Caon designed seats, first introduced on Qantas' 787-9 fleet;
    • Economy: 341 economy (-30);
  • In total, there is a 27% increase to premium seats, in response to growing demand on long haul flights. [more - original PR]

