1-Oct-2019 9:13 AM

Qantas reintroduces first refurbished A380

Qantas reintroduced (01-Oct-2019) the first of 12 upgraded A380s back into service. Details include:

  • New Qantas business suite, replacing the previous Skybeds, in a 1-2-1 configuration giving aisle access to every passenger;
  • New premium economy seats (first introduced on the Qantas 787-9);
  • Refurbished first and economy class seats;
  • Redesigned and larger onboard lounge for up to 10 premium class passengers;
  • Improved IFEC in economy cabin.

The capacity of Qantas' A380s after the upgrade will be 14 first class suites (unchanged), 70 business suites (+6), 60 premium economy (+25) and 341 economy (-30) for a total of 485 seats (+1). Qantas expects to complete the refurbishment of the remaining 11 aircraft by the end of 2020. [more - original PR]

