CAAP 'set to inaugurate' new CNS/ATM system for Philippines

PhilippinesDepartment of Transportation (DOTr) announced (17-Jan-2018) Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is "set to inaugurate" the new communications, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management (CNS/ATM) system. DOTr expects roll out of the technology to enable air travel "to be more definite, aircraft identification to be more established, and safety of security of passengers are guaranteed". The system is also expected to optimise airport capacity and enable more efficient use of airspace. DOTr said the CNS/ATM project commenced in 2009 but "due to delay in construction and other challenges, it did not hit its target completion in 2016". [more - original PR]

