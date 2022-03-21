Become a CAPA Member
21-Mar-2022 2:51 PM

Portugal allows non essential travel from five additional countries

Portugal's Government amended (15-Mar-2022) its COVID-19 pandemic air traffic rules to extend the possibility for travellers from Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and Sao Tome and Principe to carry out non essential travel to Portugal. The obligation to provide COVID-19 vaccination or recovery certificates and testing for SARS-CoV-2 virus remains in force. Passengers without an EU Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC) or recognised certificate must provide proof of a negative nucleic acid amplification or antigen test, carried out within 72 or 24 hours of departure, respectively. [more - original PR]

