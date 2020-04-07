7-Apr-2020 2:57 PM
Ottawa International Airport CEO: Cannot promise all destinations will return quickly
Ottawa International Airport Authority president and CEO Mark Laroche stated (03-Apr-2020) he "cannot realistically promise" that all 45 destinations served by the airport before the coronavirus pandemic "will return quickly". As previously reported by CAPA, Air Canada and WestJet cut 85% to 95% of their operations, while Porter Airlines suspended all services until 01-Jun-2020. Mr Laroche said US carriers have suspended services to Ottawa "with few exceptions" and "Lufthansa will not operate Ottawa-Frankfurt service as planned". [more - original PR]