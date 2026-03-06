6-Mar-2026 2:29 PM
Oman Airports, Oman Air and SalamAir update limited operations amidst airspace closures
Oman Airports, Oman Air and SalamAir, via their respective Twitter accounts, announced (05/06-Mar-2026) the following updates for Oman services as of 05/06-Mar-2026:
- Oman Airports: "Oman Airports would like to confirm that Muscat International Airport, Salalah International Airport and Sohar Airport remain fully operational and open for business during the current regional disruption. As one of the few airports in the region currently operating 24 hours a day without slot constraints, Oman Airports is well positioned to support airlines requiring operational flexibility, additional capacity, or temporary network adjustments. For new airlines considering operations to Oman, Oman Airports will work closely with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman to help facilitate and expedite regulatory approvals wherever possible. Given the current disruption to regional air connectivity, Oman can also serve as an alternative entry point to the Gulf, with onward land transportation connections possible to several GCC destinations";
- Oman Air: Due to ongoing regional airspace closures, services to/from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab due to depart 06/07/08-Mar-2026 are cancelled. "All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected. Oman Air will operate additional flights to/from" London Heathrow, Istanbul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Cairo and Mumbai between 07-Mar-2026 and 16-Mar-2026;
- SalamAir: "Due to airspace closures in certain destinations as a result of ongoing regional developments... Flights to and from Kuwait, Sharjah, Doha & Dammam are suspended until [20-Mar-2026]" and "Flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon, and Iran are suspended until" 28-Mar-2026. "To accommodate increased travel demand, SalamAir will operate additional flights from Muscat to the following destinations":