25-Oct-2024 12:00 PM
Oman Air and Qantas Airways launch reciprocal loyalty partnership
Oman Air and Qantas Airways launched (24-Oct-2024) a new reciprocal loyalty partnership, enabling Sindbad and Qantas Frequent Flyer members to redeem miles on flights with each carrier. This builds upon the carriers' existing interline partnership as Oman Air prepares to join the oneworld alliance in 2025. Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance stated: "The partnership with Oman Air is an exciting expansion to the programme and will unlock tens of thousands of reward seats to places like London, Paris, Frankfurt and Milan each year". [more - original PR - Oman Air] [more - original PR - Qantas]