Oman Air and Finnair sign codeshare partnership agreement
Oman Air and Finnair signed (18-Oct-2026) a codeshare partnership agreement, marking Oman Air's first new codeshare partnership since joining oneworld in Jun-2025. Under the agreement, Oman Air will codeshare on Finnair services connecting Helsinki to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Milan and Rome, while Finnair will codeshare on Oman Air services connecting Muscat to London and Bangkok. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Oman Air CEO Con Korfiatis said it planned to join oneworld on 30-Jun-2025, following an approximately three-year integration process after oneworld announced its admittance in Jun-20221 2. Oman Air previously codeshared with several oneworld members, including Qatar Airways, Malaysia Airlines, SriLankan Airlines and Royal Jordanian, with CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi warning alliance entry could reshape existing partnerships2.