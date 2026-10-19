Oman Air and Finnair sign codeshare partnership agreement

Oman Air CEO Con Korfiatis said it planned to join oneworld on 30-Jun-2025, following an approximately three-year integration process after oneworld announced its admittance in Jun-20221 2. Oman Air previously codeshared with several oneworld members, including Qatar Airways, Malaysia Airlines, SriLankan Airlines and Royal Jordanian, with CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi warning alliance entry could reshape existing partnerships2.