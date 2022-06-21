Oman Air to join oneworld
oneworld announced (20-Jun-2022) Oman Air's admittance into the alliance, with implementation effective 2024. The milestone makes oneworld the only global alliance with three members in the Middle East, after Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian, and marks oneworld's third new member in five years. Oman Air currently serves five oneworld member hubs, comprising Amman, Colombo, Doha, Kuala Lumpur and London Heathrow, and codeshares with oneworld members Malaysia Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian. As previously reported by CAPA, Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi noted entry into oneworld may impact other partnerships, stating: "Some of the codeshares are very good, some which are not so cooperative we will get out of". [more - original PR]