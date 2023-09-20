20-Sep-2023 11:52 AM
OAG: London Heathrow Airport the top airport for international connectivity in 2023
OAG reported (19-Sep-2023) the following highlights from its 2023 'Megahubs' report, ranking the most internationally connected airports:
- London Heathrow Airport reclaimed the position of the most internationally connected airport. British Airways remains the airport's dominant airline with a 50% share of flights;
- New York John F Kennedy International Airport ranked second, up 16 places from 2019;
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport ranked third, with KLM accounting for 53% of flights;
- Kuala Lumpur International Airport ranked fourth and is the most connected airport in Asia Pacific;
- Tokyo Haneda Airport ranked fifth, up from 22nd in 2019;
- Frankfurt Airport ranked sixth;
- Istanbul Airport joined the top 10 at seventh. Turkish Airlines is the airport's dominant airline with a 79% share of flights;
- Seoul Incheon International Airport ranked eighth;
- Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport ranked ninth;
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport ranked 10th. The airport is ranked first in the US for domestic connectivity. United Airlines accounts for 48% of flights at the airport;
- Dubai International Airport is the top ranked airport in the Middle East and Africa at 16th;
- Seven of the top 20 airports are in Asia Pacific, six are in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and six are in North America. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]