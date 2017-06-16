16-Jun-2017 9:58 AM
Norwegian Air International launches transatlantic services from Edinburgh to US
Norwegian Air International launched (15-Jun-2017) services from Edinburgh to Stewart International Airport on 15-Jun-2017, the first of three new transatlantic routes to the US. The carrier will commence services from Edinburgh to Providence and Hartford on 16-Jun-2017 and 17-Jun-2017, respectively. The services will initially be operated using Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's Boeing 737-800 aircraft while awaiting delivery of the new 737 MAX. [more - original PR]