Norwegian and Jet Time to take over TUIfly Nordic's Copenhagen, Helsinki and Oslo routes

TUIfly Nordic announced (10-Sep-2018) plans to enter into an agreement with Norwegian and Jet Time to operate its services from Copenhagen, Helsinki and Oslo. If the proposal is accepted, short haul routes from Copenhagen and Helsinki will be managed by Jet Time, while Norwegian will operate TUIfly Nordic services from Oslo. As a consequence of the proposed changes, TUIfly Nordic will discontinue its bases in Malmö, Oslo and Helsinki. TUIfly Nordic MD John Murphy stated: "We believe it is still important to keep our own airline, but it needs to be more flexible and cost effective to meet the demands of our customers and from the various travel companies. Therefore, we are proposing a change today in the organization of the Nordic airline". Approximately 150 employees are expected to be impacted by the closure of TUIfly Nordic's bases. The carrier confirmed it has commenced negotiations with unions.