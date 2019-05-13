Become a CAPA Member
13-May-2019 8:44 AM

Norwegian Air Argentina counts on profitability in Aug-2019

Norwegian Air Argentina forecast (12-May-2019) that "based on current performance… Norwegian Air Argentina will be profitable in Aug-2019". The carrier plans to double its domestic network, effective Nov-2019. The carrier operates six routes from Buenos Aires Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport to Mendoza, Iguazú, Salta, Neuquén and Bariloche. Norwegian Air Argentina CEO Ole Christian Melhus stated: "We are in line to be profitable in a very short time, some changes and the optimisation in our programme have had a very positive effect". The carrier reported an increase in Apr-2019 load factor. [more - original PR - Spanish]

