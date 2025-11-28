28-Nov-2025 1:09 PM
Norse Atlantic UK commences Manchester-Bangkok service
Manchester Airport announced (27-Nov-2025) Norse Atlantic UK commenced weekly Manchester-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 26-Nov-2025. Manchester is now "the only UK airport outside London with a direct connection to Thailand's capital city". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Norse Atlantic Airways previously stated this would be the first direct Manchester-Bangkok service, with potential for further frequency increases depending on demand1. The carrier has also launched or announced Bangkok routes from other European cities, including London Gatwick and Stockholm, with frequency increases planned for winter 2025/262 3.