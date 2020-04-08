New Zealand Government collaborating on plans for the future of New Zealand tourism

New Zealand's Government Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis reported (08-Apr-2020) the Government, industry and business are collaborating to develop a plan for how tourism will operate in a post coronavirus world. Mr Davis stated he tasked: "Tourism New Zealand with leading a piece of work alongside MBIE and the Department of Conservation, and with industry stakeholders, to reimagine the way we govern Tourism, how we market domestically and internationally, who we market to, and how we manage visitors when they arrive on our shores". Mr Davis said: "We have an opportunity to rethink the entire way we approach tourism to ensure the country remains a sustainable tourism destination, with a phased approach due to international travel restrictions". [more - original PR]