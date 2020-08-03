New Zealand Government approves USD200m in funding for tourism businesses

New Zealand's Government announced (01-Aug-2020) more than NZD300 million (USD199 million) in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry. A NZD400 million (USD265.4 million) 'Tourism Recovery Package' was announced in the 2020 budget, and is now fully allocated. The NZD311 million (USD206.3 million) of funding announced on 01-Aug-2020 includes a mixture of grants of up to NZD500,000 (USD331,731) and loans to support the industry through the uncertainties brought by coronavirus. [more - original PR]