New Zealand and Australia Governments commit to trans Tasman 'COVID safe travel zone'

New Zealand's Government announced (05-May-2020) Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans Tasman "COVID safe travel zone" when safe to do so, and have agreed to commence work on the travel zone and ease travel restrictions between the countries. Once a COVID safe travel zone is established and effective, opportunities exist to expand the concept to the Pacific Islands, enabling travel between Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Island countries. Interested Pacific Island countries will collaborate on parameters and arrangements to manage the risks. [more - original PR]