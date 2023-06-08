Nearly half of European airports recover to pre-pandemic traffic volumes in Apr-2023

ACI EUROPE released (07-Jun-2023) its air traffic report for Apr-2023, with highlights including:

ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "April has brought us closest ever to a full recovery for passenger traffic. The Easter holidays boosted demand, which clearly kept defying inflationary pressures. This is quite remarkable when the increase in air fares is more than 6 times above consumer price inflation". He added: "Performance variations remained significant across both national and individual airport markets - with only 47% of Europe's airports having fully recovered their pre-pandemic passenger volumes. This reflects established recovery patterns, notably the prominence of leisure & VFR demand, the expansion of ultra-low cost carriers and tight capacity management from most other airlines". [more - original PR]