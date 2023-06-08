Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Jun-2023 4:23 PM

Nearly half of European airports recover to pre-pandemic traffic volumes in Apr-2023

ACI EUROPE released (07-Jun-2023) its air traffic report for Apr-2023, with highlights including:

ACI EUROPE director general Olivier Jankovec said: "April has brought us closest ever to a full recovery for passenger traffic. The Easter holidays boosted demand, which clearly kept defying inflationary pressures. This is quite remarkable when the increase in air fares is more than 6 times above consumer price inflation". He added: "Performance variations remained significant across both national and individual airport markets - with only 47% of Europe's airports having fully recovered their pre-pandemic passenger volumes. This reflects established recovery patterns, notably the prominence of leisure & VFR demand, the expansion of ultra-low cost carriers and tight capacity management from most other airlines". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More