MOLIT selects alternative airlines for routes impacted by Korean Air-Asiana Airlines merger

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) selected (06-Jan-2026) the following airlines to operate select routes identified as at risk of negative impact on competition following the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, due to the two airlines representing more than 50% of the market share on those routes:

As previously reported by CAPA, slots and traffic rights held by Korean Air and Asiana Airlines on six international routes, connecting Seoul Incheon to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Paris and Rome, have already been transferred to alternative airlines. [more - original PR - Korean]