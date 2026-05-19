Melbourne Tullamarine Airport welcomes new service from Maldivian
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lorie Argus welcomed (18-May-2026) the launch of Maldivian's Male-Melbourne service, stating: "By eliminating the need to transit through a hub in Asia or the Middle East, this service will cut up to 9-10 hours of travel time out of the journey to the Maldives which is really exciting for Victorian travellers. For the first time ever in Australia, you'll be able to jump on a flight in the evening and wake up in the Maldives the next morning". Ms Argus added: "Travel to South Asia is growing with capacity out of Melbourne up 53% on pre-pandemic levels, so I'm sure this service will be in demand". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport previously stated Maldivian planned to commence a seasonal weekly Malé-Melbourne service from 17-May-2026, subject to regulatory approval, making Melbourne Australia’s only airport with nonstop Maldives connectivity.1 Maldivian later confirmed it launched the first nonstop Australia-Maldives service, operating weekly on the route with A330 equipment.2 Melbourne reported international traffic fell in Apr-2026 amid a sharp Middle East capacity reduction, partly offset by added Singapore Airlines and China Southern capacity.3