Melbourne Tullamarine Airport welcomes new service from Maldivian

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lorie Argus welcomed (18-May-2026) the launch of Maldivian's Male-Melbourne service, stating: "By eliminating the need to transit through a hub in Asia or the Middle East, this service will cut up to 9-10 hours of travel time out of the journey to the Maldives which is really exciting for Victorian travellers. For the first time ever in Australia, you'll be able to jump on a flight in the evening and wake up in the Maldives the next morning". Ms Argus added: "Travel to South Asia is growing with capacity out of Melbourne up 53% on pre-pandemic levels, so I'm sure this service will be in demand". [more - original PR]