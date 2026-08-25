Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO welcomes launch of Jetstar service to Colombo

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lorie Argus previously said South Asia travel was growing, with capacity out of Melbourne up 53% versus pre-pandemic levels, while welcoming Maldivian's new Male-Melbourne service and its nine to 10 hour time saving versus transiting hubs.1 Jetstar also planned the Melbourne-Colombo launch from 25-Aug-2026 using Boeing 787s undergoing cabin upgrades, with over 100,000 seats p/a, alongside existing SriLankan Airlines capacity.2