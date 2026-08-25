Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO welcomes launch of Jetstar service to Colombo
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lorie Argus commented (25-Aug-2026) on the launch of Jetstar Airways' three times weekly Melbourne Tullamarine-Colombo service, stating: "This direct service is about connecting people, not just places, with more than 50% of Sri-Lankan born Australian residents calling Victoria home". Ms Argus added: "We're delighted to see Jetstar expand its long haul network from Melbourne, giving Victorians easier, more affordable access to one of Asia's most vibrant destinations in Colombo. Every new direct route we add strengthens Melbourne's global connections and gives our passengers and exporters more choice". The year round service is expected to add 100,000 seats between Australia and Sri Lanka. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport CEO Lorie Argus previously said South Asia travel was growing, with capacity out of Melbourne up 53% versus pre-pandemic levels, while welcoming Maldivian's new Male-Melbourne service and its nine to 10 hour time saving versus transiting hubs.1 Jetstar also planned the Melbourne-Colombo launch from 25-Aug-2026 using Boeing 787s undergoing cabin upgrades, with over 100,000 seats p/a, alongside existing SriLankan Airlines capacity.2