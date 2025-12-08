Jetstar to commence Melbourne-Colombo service from Aug-2026

Jetstar Airways announced (08-Dec-2025) plans to commence three times weekly Melbourne-Colombo service from 25-Aug-2026. The route will be operated with Boeing 787 equipment, which is progressively being upgraded from early 2026 to overhaul the economy and business class cabins. As the rollout occurs, some flights will operate with upgraded aircraft and others with existing 787 aircraft. The service is expected to provide over 100,000 seats between the destinations p/a. SriLankan Airlines also operates the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]