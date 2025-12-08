Jetstar to commence Melbourne-Colombo service from Aug-2026
Jetstar Airways announced (08-Dec-2025) plans to commence three times weekly Melbourne-Colombo service from 25-Aug-2026. The route will be operated with Boeing 787 equipment, which is progressively being upgraded from early 2026 to overhaul the economy and business class cabins. As the rollout occurs, some flights will operate with upgraded aircraft and others with existing 787 aircraft. The service is expected to provide over 100,000 seats between the destinations p/a. SriLankan Airlines also operates the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jetstar Airways also announced a three times weekly Brisbane-Bangkok service with Boeing 787s, targeting over 100,000 passengers per year and marking its 20th Brisbane route in its 20th year of operations, with new aircraft deliveries underway as part of its fleet upgrade programme1 2. Jetstar Asia launched five times weekly Singapore-Colombo service, joining Singapore Airlines and SriLankan Airlines on the route3 4.