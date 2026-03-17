Melbourne Airport welcomes British Airways planned London Heathrow service via Kuala Lumpur

British Airways announced it planned to launch a daily London Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne service from 09-Jan-2027 as part of its winter 2026/27 expansion, lifting its long haul network by nine percent.1 Melbourne Tullamarine Airport recorded 3.4 million passengers in Dec-2025, with a monthly record 5596 international services after first-time services from Delta Air Lines, Hong Kong Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines.2