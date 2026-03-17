Melbourne Airport welcomes British Airways planned London Heathrow service via Kuala Lumpur
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport welcomed (17-Mar-2026) British Airways plans to launch daily London Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne service with Boeing 787-9 equipment from Jan-2027. Airport CEO Lorie Argus stated: "We're incredibly excited about what this extra choice means for travellers and exporters". Ms Argus added: "With the largest choice of airlines flying to the UK and Europe, 24-hour operations and the shortest minimum connection time of any Australian airport, Melbourne Airport is now the clear choice for Europeans heading to Australia or Australians looking to travel abroad". Ms Argus concluded: "The average daily international service injects around AUD190 million (USD134.2 million) into the Victorian economy each year, which is why it's so important that we continue to attract and support more services such as this to Melbourne". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
British Airways announced it planned to launch a daily London Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne service from 09-Jan-2027 as part of its winter 2026/27 expansion, lifting its long haul network by nine percent.1 Melbourne Tullamarine Airport recorded 3.4 million passengers in Dec-2025, with a monthly record 5596 international services after first-time services from Delta Air Lines, Hong Kong Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines.2