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17-Mar-2026 12:47 PM

British Airways to launch London Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne service in Jan-2027

British Airways announced (16-Mar-2026) plans to launch daily London Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur-Melbourne service on 09-Jan-2027. The carrier plans to operate the service on a year-round basis and forms part of a scheduled expansion for winter 2026/27, which includes a 9% increase to the carrier's long haul network. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

British Airways resumed daily London Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur from 01-Apr-2025 using Boeing 787-9s, marking its first Kuala Lumpur service in five years, and it expanded its Malaysia Airlines codeshare to provide onward connections to more than 17 routes across Asia-Pacific.1 British Airways also outlined capacity growth elsewhere, including frequency increases from London Heathrow to Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Jeddah across winter 2025/26 and summer 2026.2

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