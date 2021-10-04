Mauritius reopens borders for international travellers, reports 'huge demand'
Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) confirmed (01-Oct-2021) the reopening of Mauritius' borders for fully vaccinated travellers on 01-Oct-2021. The first groups of tourists arrived at Mauritius Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on the morning of 01-Oct-2021. MTPA stated airline and hotel bookings have "soared" in recent weeks and extra air services to Mauritius have been added to meet demand. MTPA stated 83% of Mauritius' adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the country is recording "huge demand from international travellers". Airlines operating to Mauritius include Air Mauritius, Air Austral, Air France, Air Seychelles, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Edelweiss, Emirates, Kenya Airways, South African Airways and Turkish Airlines. [more - original PR]