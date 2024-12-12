MATARAT EVP privatisation & commercial notes key demand drivers for Qassim Airport privatisation

MATARAT Holding EVP privatisation and commercial Rudy Vercelli, speaking to CAPA - Centre for Aviation at the GAD World event in Munich, confirmed (12-Dec-2024) the key drivers for the PPP project at Qassim Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport comprise "organic growth of traffic demand" and "development of additional tourist traffic from North Africa, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent countries". The airport is located 25km west of Buraidah city, which links the Qassim region at the national level, servicing commercial, military and general aviation from its single runway.