MAG reports EUR72.5m net profit, record pax for FY2026

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported (02-Jul-2026) a net profit of GBP62.7 million (EUR72.5 million) for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2026, compared to a net profit of GBP11.5 million (EUR13.4 million) in FY2025. MAG airports handled a record 66.3 million passengers in FY2026, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year. MAG reported the performance was driven by core airlines including Ryanair, easyJet, Jet2.com and TUI adding destinations and frequencies to Europe, alongside the attraction of a "number of key long haul routes to its airports for the first time during the period". The group's annual economic impact increased to GBP14 billion (EUR16.35 billion) in FY2026, with the direct routes MAG airports provide linking the UK to 75% of global GDP. MAG reported it neared completion of the GBP1.5 billion (EUR1.8 billion) transformation of Manchester Airport during FY2026, with plans to "start investment" at London Stansted Airport in the near future. MAG CEO Ken O'Toole said: "We were pleased to secure permission to grow passenger numbers at London Stansted up to 51 million and are poised to deliver a GBP1.1 billion (EUR1.28 billion) investment programme to take us towards that". He continued: "Our long term ability to continue growth-enabling investments of this nature is influenced by the fiscal environment in which we operate. The current Government has been hugely supportive of aviation in policy terms, but risks undermining that with a tax regime that creates a barrier to investment-led growth. MAG's business rates have already more than doubled and there remains no clarity on what airports' future liabilities will look like". [more - original PR]