25-Jan-2018 10:18 AM

Lufthansa to 'play an active role' in shaping consolidation of European airline industry

Deutsche Lufthansa AG stated (Jan-2018) due to a "radical modernisation" of the fleet, new products and conclusion of various collective agreements, the group is in a position to "play an active role" in shaping the consolidation of the European airline industry. Lufthansa noted Europe's top five airline groups, comprising Ryanair, Lufthansa GroupIAGeasyJet and Air France-KLM, account for 43% of passengers in Europe. Lufthansa contrasted Europe's market to the mature North American airline market, with top five carriers Southwest AirlinesAmerican AirlinesDelta AirlinesUnited Airlines and Air Canada accounting for 69% of passengers. [more - original PR]

