Lufthansa to 'play an active role' in shaping consolidation of European airline industry

Deutsche Lufthansa AG stated (Jan-2018) due to a "radical modernisation" of the fleet, new products and conclusion of various collective agreements, the group is in a position to "play an active role" in shaping the consolidation of the European airline industry. Lufthansa noted Europe's top five airline groups, comprising Ryanair, Lufthansa Group, IAG, easyJet and Air France-KLM, account for 43% of passengers in Europe. Lufthansa contrasted Europe's market to the mature North American airline market, with top five carriers Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Air Canada accounting for 69% of passengers. [more - original PR]
25-Jan-2018 10:18 AM