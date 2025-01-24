Lufthansa to commence A380 service to Denver from Apr-2025

Lufthansa has been progressively expanding its A380 operations from Munich, with the aircraft being reintroduced on various routes due to increased demand and delayed aircraft deliveries1 2. In summer 2024, Lufthansa planned to operate A380s from Munich to destinations including Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, and New York JFK, with Delhi also added for the first time3 4. This expansion marked a significant increase in the airline's capacity offerings on these routes5.