Lufthansa to commence A380 service to Denver from Apr-2025
Lufthansa announced (23-Jan-2025) plans to operate A380 aircraft to Denver for the first time during summer 2025, commencing 30-Apr-2025. The aircraft will be used on the carrier's daily Munich-Denver service, replacing the A350-900 currently on the route. The A380 offers 590 seats across first, business, premium economy and economy classes, offering a nearly 75% capacity increase. The operation will mark the first regularly scheduled commercial service of the A380 at Denver International Airport. In summer 2025, Lufthansa will base A380s in Munich, which will operate to New York JFK, Boston, Washington, Los Angeles, Delhi and Denver. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Lufthansa has been progressively expanding its A380 operations from Munich, with the aircraft being reintroduced on various routes due to increased demand and delayed aircraft deliveries1 2. In summer 2024, Lufthansa planned to operate A380s from Munich to destinations including Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, and New York JFK, with Delhi also added for the first time3 4. This expansion marked a significant increase in the airline's capacity offerings on these routes5.