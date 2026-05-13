Lufthansa to acquire additional 49% stake in ITA Airways increasing ownership to 90%
Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced (12-May-2026) its intention to exercise the option to acquire an additional 49% stake in Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) for EUR325 million in Jun-2026, increasing its stake from 41% to 90%. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, primarily from the European Commission and the US Department of Justice, and is expected to close in 1Q2027. Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance will continue to hold the remaining 10% of shares, with Deutsche Lufthansa considering the option to acquire this remaining stake in 2028. ITA Airways will continue to operate under its own brand, which will be maintained and enhanced within the group's structure. ITA Airways CEO and general manager Joerg Eberhart stated: "Full integration into the Lufthansa Group will allow us to compete more strongly in international markets, while continuing to bring to the world the value of Italy". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group finalised its EUR325 million capital increase for a 41% stake in ITA in Jan-2025, with options to acquire the remaining shares from 2025, and appointed Joerg Eberhart as ITA CEO alongside integration roles to drive group alignment.1 Lufthansa said integration began with loyalty, lounge and terminal access links, codeshares, and ITA’s planned exit from SkyTeam on 30-Apr-2025 ahead of Star Alliance accession in 1H2026.2