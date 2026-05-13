Lufthansa to acquire additional 49% stake in ITA Airways increasing ownership to 90%

Lufthansa Group finalised its EUR325 million capital increase for a 41% stake in ITA in Jan-2025, with options to acquire the remaining shares from 2025, and appointed Joerg Eberhart as ITA CEO alongside integration roles to drive group alignment.1 Lufthansa said integration began with loyalty, lounge and terminal access links, codeshares, and ITA’s planned exit from SkyTeam on 30-Apr-2025 ahead of Star Alliance accession in 1H2026.2