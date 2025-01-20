Lufthansa Group finalises 41% stake in ITA Airways

Lufthansa Group's acquisition of a 41% stake in Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) followed a comprehensive approval process involving the European Commission, due to competition concerns1 2. The transaction, completed in January 2025, aimed to enhance Lufthansa's presence in Italy, which it considered a crucial market outside its core regions and the US3 4. ITA's integration into the Lufthansa Group included governance changes and a strategic focus on utilising Rome Fiumicino Airport as a hub5 6.