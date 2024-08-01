Lufthansa launches turnaround programme following 1H2024 loss

Lufthansa Group launched (31-Jul-2024) a 'turnaround programme' for Lufthansa Airlines, which has been "particularly confronted" by negative market development in the Asia Pacific region, inefficiencies in Lufthansa and CityLine flight operations, aircraft delivery delays, high location costs in Germany and new collective labour agreements. These factors contributed to a 1H2024 loss of EUR427 million, compared to a EUR149 million profit in 1H2023. The turnaround programme is "in addition to short term measures to safeguard earnings" and aims "to increase efficiency, reduce complexity and improve quality". Key aspects include:

Increasing revenue by consistently delivering on the premium promise, for example through the introduction of Allegris and further investments in product and service improvements;

Improving the customer experience by focusing on smooth and efficient flight operations, for example through the further digitalisation of ground services;

Optimising the network in line with the stronger seasonalisation of demand;

Increasing productivity, for example by further developing crew planning systems;

Reducing to six long haul aircraft types by decommissioning the A340-300, A340-600 and A330-200 and the Boeing 747-400 sub-fleets by 2028;

Expanding Discover Airlines and Lufthansa City Airlines operations to enhance offerings at Frankfurt and Munich at competitive costs. [more - original PR]