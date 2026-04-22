Lufthansa Group reduces summer capacity by 1% following Lufthansa CityLine service cancellations

Lufthansa Group announced (21-Apr-2026) plans to reduce its summer capacity by 1% of available seat kilometres through the cancellation of services previously operated by Lufthansa CityLine. The network optimisation will remove 20,000 short haul frequencies from the schedule through Oct-2026, generating jet fuel savings exceeding 40,000 tonnes. The first 120 daily cancellations have been implemented, effective through to the end of May-2026. With the cancellation of services from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz, Rzeszow and Stavanger, at least three destinations have been temporarily removed from the current flight schedule. Connections to Heringsdorf, Cork, Gdansk, Ljubljana, Rijeka, Sibiu, Stuttgart, Trondheim, Tivat and Wroclaw are being consolidated within the group via other hubs. Flight schedule optimisations from Jun-2026 onward will be published in late Apr-2026. Lufthansa Group said it expects a "largely stable" fuel supply for the summer timetable, with group's jet fuel supply "secured" for the coming weeks. [more - original PR]