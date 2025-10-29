Lufthansa expands long haul network while reducing domestic feeder routes in summer 2026

Lufthansa Group announced (28-Oct-2025) the following highlights for Lufthansa's operations for summer 2026:

From Frankfurt Airport : New services: St Louis, Rio de Janeiro and Cape Town: Five times weekly; Raleigh Durham, Washington and Nairobi: Daily; Frequency increases: Trondheim: Additional four weekly frequencies from 01-May-2026;

: From Munich Airport : Services extended into summer 2026: Sao Paulo: Three times weekly; Johannesburg.

:

Lufthansa plans to reduce frequencies on more than 50 feeder routes from summer 2026, including routes from Munich to Cologne, Düsseldorf and Berlin, as well as from Frankfurt to Leipzig and Nuremberg. Services from Munich to Münster and Dresden are under review. The carrier also announced that services from Frankfurt to Toulouse and from Munich to Tallinn or Oviedo will be discontinued for operational reasons from spring 2026. [more - original PR]