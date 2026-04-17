17-Apr-2026 12:00 PM
Lufthansa Group implements accelerated restructuring with fleet optimisation and cost savings
Lufthansa Group announced (16-Apr-2026) plans to accelerate the implementation of its restructuring programme in response to increased kerosene costs and additional burdens from labour disputes. The initial restructuring package includes the following measures:
- Permanent removal of Lufthansa CityLine's 27 operational aircraft from the flight programme, effective 18-Apr-2026;
- Retirement of the last four A340-600s and grounding of two Boeing 747-400s from Oct-2026;
- Reduction of five additional aircraft from Lufthansa's short and medium haul operations during winter 2026/27;
- Accelerated allocation of nine additional A350-900s to Discover Airlines;
- Targeted administrative cost savings. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group’s strategic plan targeted higher medium term profitability via closer cooperation across Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, alongside digital transformation and the elimination of 4000 administrative jobs by 2030.1 The group’s turnaround programme for Lufthansa Airlines sought efficiency gains and complexity reduction, while planning to decommission the A340-300/-600, A330-200 and Boeing 747-400 sub-fleets by 2028.2 3