Lufthansa Group implements accelerated restructuring with fleet optimisation and cost savings

Lufthansa Group’s strategic plan targeted higher medium term profitability via closer cooperation across Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, alongside digital transformation and the elimination of 4000 administrative jobs by 2030.1 The group’s turnaround programme for Lufthansa Airlines sought efficiency gains and complexity reduction, while planning to decommission the A340-300/-600, A330-200 and Boeing 747-400 sub-fleets by 2028.2 3