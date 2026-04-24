Lufthansa Group reduces summer capacity as part of European consolidation strategy
Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2026, stated (23-Apr-2026) the group's decision to remove 20,000 short haul frequencies from the summer schedule is part of strategic plan to consolidate the European business beyond fuel price response. Mr Goudarzi Pour stated: "In our strategy to become an airline group out of a group of airlines, we also decided that we would like to consolidate more our European business. We're taking out routes that have not been performing well where we can offer them also via other hubs".
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group planned to cut summer capacity by one percent of ASKs by cancelling 20,000 short haul frequencies through Oct-2026, initially implementing 120 daily cancellations to end-May-2026 and temporarily removing some Frankfurt routes, while consolidating other destinations via alternative group hubs and targeting jet fuel savings of more than 40,000 tonnes1. Lufthansa Group also accelerated restructuring, including permanently removing Lufthansa CityLine’s 27 operational aircraft from 18-Apr-2026 and retiring A340-600s and some 747-400s from Oct-20262.