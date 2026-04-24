Lufthansa Group reduces summer capacity as part of European consolidation strategy

Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2026, stated (23-Apr-2026) the group's decision to remove 20,000 short haul frequencies from the summer schedule is part of strategic plan to consolidate the European business beyond fuel price response. Mr Goudarzi Pour stated: "In our strategy to become an airline group out of a group of airlines, we also decided that we would like to consolidate more our European business. We're taking out routes that have not been performing well where we can offer them also via other hubs".