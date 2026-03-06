Loading
6-Mar-2026 4:36 PM

Lufthansa Group extends suspension of services to Middle East, resumes Larnaca service

Lufthansa Group, via its official website, announced (Mar-2026) its airlines will extend the suspension of services to the following Middle East destinations:

Lufthansa Group also announced plans to resume service to Larnaca from 07-Mar-2026.

