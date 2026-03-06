6-Mar-2026 4:36 PM
Lufthansa Group extends suspension of services to Middle East, resumes Larnaca service
Lufthansa Group, via its official website, announced (Mar-2026) its airlines will extend the suspension of services to the following Middle East destinations:
- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Dammam: Until 10-Mar-2026;
- Amman and Erbil: Until 15-Mar-2026;
- Tel Aviv: Until 22-Mar-2026;
- Beirut: Until 28-Mar-2026;
- Tehran: Until 30-Apr-2026.
Lufthansa Group also announced plans to resume service to Larnaca from 07-Mar-2026.