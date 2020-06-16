Lufthansa Group confirms potential 'surplus' of 22,000 jobs, half in Germany

Lufthansa Group confirmed (15-Jun-2020) to unions the possibility of a personnel surplus across the group totaling 22,000 full time positions, half of which are based in Germany. The positions potentially at risk are distributed across all business segments and almost all companies in the group.

Lufthansa : 5000 jobs are at risk in flight operations, 600 of which will be pilots, 2600 cabin crew and 1500 ground staff. A further 1400 jobs at headquarters and in administration at other group companies will also be affected;

: 5000 jobs are at risk in flight operations, 600 of which will be pilots, 2600 cabin crew and 1500 ground staff. A further 1400 jobs at headquarters and in administration at other group companies will also be affected; Lufthansa Technik : Global surplus of about 4500 jobs, including 2500 in Germany;

: Global surplus of about 4500 jobs, including 2500 in Germany; LSG Sky Chefs: 8300 jobs are affected globally, including 1500 in Germany.

Lufthansa Group head of human resources and legal affairs Michael Niggemann commented: "According to our current assumptions... over the next three years, we have no perspective of employing one in seven pilots and one in six flight attendants as well as numerous ground staff at Lufthansa alone. This excess capacity could even increase if we do not find a way to get through the crisis with competitive personnel costs". He added the company will have to reach crisis agreements with its collective bargaining partners "quickly" to ensure that Lufthansa keeps "as many colleagues onboard as possible throughout the crisis". The necessary crisis agreements, including extensions to short-time working and collective agreements to reduce weekly working hours, are to be concluded by 22-Jun-2020.