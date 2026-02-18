Lufthansa Group and Air India advance joint business partnership

Lufthansa Group and Air India had previously expanded their codeshare partnership, including new agreements with Austrian Airlines and SWISS, adding nearly 100 codeshare routes and extending connectivity to 15 Indian and 26 European cities, as well as select destinations in the Americas and Australasia via Lufthansa Group hubs1. ITA Airways and Lufthansa Group also expanded their codeshare agreements to cover more long haul and intercontinental destinations, effective from mid-20252 3.