Lufthansa Group and Air India advance joint business partnership
Lufthansa Group and Air India signed (17-Feb-2026) a MoU to advance their joint business partnership. The agreement enables Air India and Lufthansa Group carriers, including Air India Express, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, Lufthansa and SWISS, to enhance connectivity between India and major European markets through coordinated route planning, flight schedules, and joint sales and marketing initiatives. The partnership will also focus on improved customer experiences through integrated frequent flyer programmes, IT infrastructure and quality assurance. The collaboration builds on existing codeshare operations covering 145 routes across 15 Indian and 29 European cities. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group and Air India had previously expanded their codeshare partnership, including new agreements with Austrian Airlines and SWISS, adding nearly 100 codeshare routes and extending connectivity to 15 Indian and 26 European cities, as well as select destinations in the Americas and Australasia via Lufthansa Group hubs1. ITA Airways and Lufthansa Group also expanded their codeshare agreements to cover more long haul and intercontinental destinations, effective from mid-20252 3.