London Heathrow: 'Government policy is curtailing the UK's global connectivity'

London Heathrow Airport stated (13-May-2024) that despite the positive outlook for growth, "current Government policy is curtailing the UK's global connectivity". The airport stated: "The introduction of unnecessary visas for transiting passengers, the absence of tax free shopping and the recently proposed hike in business rates, underscore the need for Ministers to take a cross Government approach to policymaking that supports UK aviation's global competitiveness". CEO Thomas Woldby commented: "To unlock our full potential to help grow the country's economy, we need the Government to implement policies that support UK aviation's ability to compete globally, and thus make the UK more competitive overall". [more - original PR]