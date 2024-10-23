23-Oct-2024 2:58 PM
London Heathrow Airport relaunches Fly Quieter and Greener league table
London Heathrow Airport relaunched (22-Oct-2024) its quarterly Fly Quieter and Greener league table, which ranks the largest 50 serving airlines at the airport on their noise and emissions performance. In 3Q2024 the top five performing airlines were SAS, KM Malta Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. The airport stated it became the "first airport in the UK to introduce this type of league table back in 2013". [more - original PR]